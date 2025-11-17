St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport eyes major expansion as commissioners prepare key vote

The Brief St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) is pursuing three major projects to manage record-breaking passenger growth. Pinellas County commissioners will vote on Tuesday on the first step: Building a new taxiway to open developable land on airport property. Several details, including who would move onto the former Airco Golf Course site, are still undecided.



PIE is in the middle of a historic growth streak, breaking monthly passenger records since February and projecting its biggest year ever in 2025.

What we know:

Airport leaders said the rapid increase in travelers is straining its aging infrastructure, prompting a multi-phase plan to expand facilities and develop unused land.

The airport owns the largest parcel of undeveloped property in all of Pinellas County, the 130-acre former Airco Golf Course, which closed in 2011. Because much of it sits in Flood Zone A, only about 80 acres can be developed, and roughly 30 of those acres are reserved for aeronautical use.

A new taxiway is required before any development can begin. Airport officials have recommended Hubbard Construction Company for the project, which could be completed by May 2027, pending Pinellas County commissioners' approval.

Dig deeper:

PIE is also planning the following:

A 2,000-space parking garage to replace the 76-spot "Strawberry PIE" lot, which is expected to open in Summer 2027.

A Terminal Improvement Project, with approximately $110 million allocated for upgrades including more terminal seating and new jet bridges.

Why you should care:

PIE’s expansion could reshape one of the region’s fastest-growing transportation hubs, easing congestion and supporting continued tourism and economic growth across Pinellas County.

What's next:

Pinellas County commissioners are expected to vote on Tuesday on whether to approve construction of the new taxiway, the critical first step needed before any development can begin on the former Airco Golf Course property.

If approved, the airport will move forward with final design and construction planning while continuing to outline future uses for the developable acreage. More details on the parking garage timeline and terminal renovation phases are expected as those projects move into later planning stages.