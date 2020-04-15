St. Pete closes tennis courts, dog parks to stay 'ahead of virus'

article

Mayor Rick Kriseman announced additional closures as St. Petersburg and areas throughout the U.S. try to halt the spread of COVID-19.

On social media, Kriseman announced tennis courts, pickleball courts, skate parks and dog parks will close until further notice.

"We made these decisions based on what our police and parks staff have witnessed throughout the city. If there was compliance and little to no risk to public health we would keep them open," according to a statement by the mayor.

The mayor said all city parks will remain open. There are 150 parks in St. Pete.

