St. Pete community pottery studio offers space for experienced potters, beginners

The Hive St. Pete is a community pottery studio in St. Petersburg that serves both ceramic hand-builders and wheel-throwers. The Hive offers memberships to experienced potters, as well as classes to both beginners and advanced artists.

The Hive St. Pete also has a gallery open to the public.

"Any of our members or students are able to put items in our gallery. All of its local and everything is for sale," said The Hive owner Carol Schubert.

The Hive St. Pete is also used for art therapy through Cypress Wellness.

"They’ll just come over and sit at a wheel with one of their clients," said Schubert.

The Hive St. Pete is located at 559 49th Street South in St. Petersburg. For a full lineup of all the services they offer, visit https://thehivestpete.com/.