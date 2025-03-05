St. Pete Country Fest coming to Vinoy Park this fall. Here's how to get your tickets

The Brief The St. Pete Country Fest is coming to Vinoy Park from Nov. 21-23. The three-day festival will feature three stages and more than 40 artists. Tickets go on sale this week.



St. Petersburg will host its first country music festival this fall. The St. Pete Country Fest is coming to Vinoy Park from Nov. 21-23.

The three-day festival will feature three stages and more than 40 artists.

Pictured: Vinoy Park, the site of the St. Pete Country Fest in November 2025.

Local perspective:

"With it being a local St. Pete event, it's going to be really awesome for us," co-founder Morgan MacMillan said.

The lineup was announced Monday, listing The Red Clay Strays, Parker McCollum, and Treaty Oak Revival as headliners.

"But below that, we've got Muscadine Bloodline, 49 Winchester, Sam Barber," MacMillan said.

Organizers recently added a third stage that will feature local artists and fresh faces out of Nashville.

MacMillan, a lifelong country fan, said after moving to St. Pete from South Carolina, he felt the area was missing something.

"I feel like for country music specifically, everyone has to go over the bridge, over to the Tampa side," he said. "Really in terms of big country artists, we never really have those big names."

Pictured: Morgan MacMillan, co-founder of the St. Pete Country Fest.

Organizers believe the event will boost the local economy.

"We're looking at 15-18,000 people a day across three days coming into St. Petersburg, both before and afterwards, hitting the local bars, local restaurants, and the hotels," MacMillan said.

What's next:

Artist presale tickets go live on Wednesday at 10 a.m., followed by local presale tickets on Thursday at 10 a.m. through the code "SPCF." Regular tickets are available on Friday at 10 a.m.

