St. Pete couple arrested after infant found unresponsive dies in hospital with bruises and cuts: Police

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The Brief A St. Petersburg couple was arrested after their 1-month-old baby was found unresponsive and later died in the hospital with multiple bruises, scratches and lacerations, according to police. Investigators say Ashton Kurant, 21, and Gabriella Daniels, 22, were identified as the child’s sole caregivers. They reportedly gave inconsistent statements, and one of them admitted to being under the influence of marijuana without a medical card while caring for the infant. Both face felony charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect. They are being held without bond, and additional charges could follow pending autopsy results.



A St. Petersburg couple is facing felony charges after their 1-month-old child was found unresponsive Thursday and later died in the hospital with bruises and cuts all around his body, according to St. Pete Police Department arrest affidavits.

The backstory:

Police say Ashton Kurant, 21, and Gabriella Daniels, 22, were arrested after they were identified as the child’s sole caregivers.

According to investigators, shortly after 11:30 a.m., police found a child unresponsive inside a St. Pete home. Despite resuscitation efforts, the infant was pronounced dead in the hospital shortly after.

Police say the child had multiple bruises along his hairline, as well as scratches and lacerations across his body.

The infant was not enrolled in daycare and always remained under their supervision, according to the affidavits.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said the couple had inconsistencies in their statements regarding the child’s care, including feeding and changing routines. According to the affidavits, one of the caregivers admitted to being under the influence of marijuana without a medical card while caring for the child.

The Department of Children and Families had prior involvement with the family. Records show the child was reported to be free of injuries just days earlier.

Kurant and Daniels both face charges of aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm and neglect of a child causing great bodily harm.

The couple is being held without bond, according to the affidavits.

What's next:

Officials say additional charges may be filed after results are gathered from the child’s autopsy.