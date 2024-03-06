'Big mess:' Multiple vehicles involved in crash in St. Pete: Police

Several vehicles were involved in a crash, leading to the temporary closure of 4th Street North in St. Pete on Wednesday, according to police.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, multiple vehicles got into a crash on 4th Street North at 83rd Avenue North.

There were no life-threatening injuries, but it caused a ‘big mess’ on the roadway, police said.

Photos courtesy: St. Pete Police Department

All lanes of 4th Street North from 80th to 83rd Avenue North were temporarily closed to traffic but have since reopened.

SPPD is investigating the crash.