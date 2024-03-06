Alleged drunk driver rams car in drive-thru; intentionally hits victim with car: Police

St. Petersburg police are investigating a case of road rage in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant.

Police say on Monday night, a frustrated Sean Drake, 37, intentionally rear-ended a car in front of him at 1451 34th Street North, which is a Culver’s.

Drake is accused of hitting the driver in front of him when he got out of his vehicle. The man then landed on top of the moving vehicle.

The victim fell off the car before Drake entered a major thoroughfare, investigators say.

Police caught up with Drake at a home on 37th Street North.

Officers say he was not cooperative and had to be tased.

Officers say at the time of his arrest, Drake had bloodshot, watery eyes, a blank expression on his face, had the smell of alcohol on his breath and refused to take a field sobriety test.

Drake was arrested and is facing a host of charges including battery, aggravated use of a deadly weapon, and resisting an officer without violence.

No one was seriously injured in the case.