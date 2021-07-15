St. Pete dessert bar trying to break Guinness World Record for National Ice Cream Day

article

St. Petersburg dessert bar and bakery Beans & Barlour is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by attempting to set a Guinness World Record. Along with cocktail maker Brugal 1888, they hope to break the record for most people scooping ice cream simultaneously.

The attempt will happen at Al Lang Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 11 a.m.

The event will be witnessed and certified in person by an official Guinness World Records adjudicator. The current record is held by Dairy Queen China and was set in June of 2015 with a total of 270 participants.

Despite the boozy nature of their business, organizers say participants age 10 and up are welcome to be a part of this attempt. Admission is free but you must get an advance ticket.

Those over 21 will receive a Brugal 1888 welcome cocktail and infused boozy ice cream, plus a commemorative ice cream scoop. Non-alcoholic and dairy-free ice cream options will also be available.

LINK: Event tickets may be reserved at www.WorldRecord.BeansandBarlour.com.