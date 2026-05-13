St. Pete ‘drug house’ owner arrested after being shot during botched robbery: Police

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The Brief A St. Petersburg man accused of running a "drug house" was arrested Tuesday after police say he was shot during a robbery attempt at his home in April. Detectives reportedly found more than 1,600 grams of cocaine hidden in the man's kitchen and two vehicles during the investigation into the deadly shooting. One robbery suspect died at the scene and a second person faces murder charges for the April 15 shootout at the duplex.



The owner of a ‘drug house’ in St. Petersburg has been arrested nearly a month after being shot during a botched robbery that claimed the life of one of the robbery suspects and landed a second in jail, according to police.

St. Petersburg duplex shooting

The backstory:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, John Knight and Ronnie Dials entered Darren Kegler's duplex on April 15, 2026, with the intention of robbing Kegler.

Police say Kegler was operating a drug house.

Dials and Kegler, according to police, were shot during an altercation at the residence.

Dials died at the scene.

Kegler was treated for injuries at an area hospital.

Two days later, Knight was arrested for first-degree murder, attempted felony murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

John Knight was arrested in April in connection with the deadly shooting. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Drugs Found in Car

While investigating, detectives said they found one kilo of cocaine in Kegler’s car, 463 grams of cocaine in his second vehicle and 173.8 grams of cocaine in his kitchen.

Kegler arrested

On May 12, Kegler was taken into custody.

He was charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine and has a warrant for his arrest from Orlando for conspiracy to traffic cocaine.