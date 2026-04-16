1 dead, another injured after overnight shooting in St. Pete: SPPD
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night that left one person dead and another wounded.
What we know:
According to SPPD, the shooting happened shortly before midnight outside on the 800 block of 14th Avenue South in St. Pete.
Police say there are two victims. One man is dead, and the other man was wounded during the shooting.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused this shooting, and the identities of the victims.
What's next:
SPPD says this is still an active investigation, and updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the St. Petersburg Police Department.