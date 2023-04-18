Thomas Mosley double-murder case: State wants hospital records for man accused of killing toddler, child's mom

An evidentiary hearing is being held Tuesday for the man accused of murdering the mother of his child and their toddler last month in St. Petersburg.

Called a Hunter Hearing, Sixth Circuit Court Judge Susan St. John will hear arguments about whether the prosecution will be allowed to obtain 21-year-old Thomas Mosley’s medical records from St. Anthony’s Hospital.

According to court documents, Mosley was arrested March 31 after undergoing surgery at St. Anthony’s. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on April 1.

The state submitted its subpoena for his medical records on April 4 and the defense filed an objection to the subpoena on April 11.

Thomas Mosley (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

In the objection, the defense says Mosley’s medical records are protected under state and federal rights to privacy and should not be given to the prosecution.

"This Court must act as a shield to protect the Defendant's right to privacy by determining whether the requested medical records are relevant to a pending criminal investigation," the objection states, in part.

Tuesday, Judge St. John will hear both sides argue whether this will hold true.

Mosley was charged after the body of his son, 2-year-old Taylen Mosley, was found in an alligator's mouth at a lake 15 minutes from the apartment where his mother, Pashun Jeffrey, was found stabbed to death.

The park where Taylen Mosley was found

He made his first appearance in court, over the phone, while in the hospital. Judge Patrice Moore had difficulty communicating with the defendant. Mosley did not make a plea at the time. He has since He pleaded not guilty, according to authorities.

Judge Moore said during the hearing that Mosley was at Pashun’s apartment earlier that Wednesday, March 29 for her birthday party. Her family and friends left around 5:15 p.m. that day, the judge said.

Around 8:30 that night, her phone appeared to be near Lake Maggiore, where little Taylen’s body was later found, arrest documents show.

Pashun Jeffrey and Taylen Mosley

Meanwhile, according to the documents, Mosley went to his mother’s home. He had cuts on his arms and was later taken to the hospital.

The next day, members of Pashun’s family became worried when they couldn’t get in touch with her, so they called the apartment maintenance faculty to check on her. That’s when they discovered her body.

Records say she suffered about 100 stab wounds.

"A bloody fingerprint on a cleaning bottle placed under a bed was identified as the defendant's," Judge Moore said during Mosley’s first hearing. "A bloody shoe print with a Gucci emblem was located on the bathroom floor where the victim was found. The victim's brother said the defendant was wearing a pair of Gucci slides when he arrived at his mother's home."

Once released from the hospital, Mosley has been held at the Pinellas County jail without bond. He was appointed a public defender and a no-contact order was issued, stating he should not have contact with the victim's family.