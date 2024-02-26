St. Pete fisherman found dead after several days missing: Police

A commercial fisherman's body was found in the water on Monday in St. Petersburg after he had been missing for several days, according to officers.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Juan Bueno Sanchez was reported missing by his wife on February 23 after she hadn't been able to get in touch with him for several days.

Officials said he was a commercial fisherman who was working on a shrimp boat in St. Pete.

The Coast Guard and other local agencies searched the waterways, according to police. Fire Rescue found Sanchez's body early on Monday.

Investigators said no foul play is suspected in his death. The investigation is ongoing.