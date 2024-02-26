Man struck and killed in early morning hit-and-run in St. Pete

A man was found dead on a street in St. Pete early Monday morning after police said he was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

According to the St. Pete Police Department, they were called to an adult man who was lying in the intersection of 7th Avenue S. and 12th Street S. at around 2:39 a.m.

READ: St. Pete gym partners with Suncoast Animal league to host rescue dog yoga

Rescue was called, but the man died at the scene, according to police.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Officers determined he was hit by an unknown vehicle. The intersection will be closed for several hours for the investigation.

SPPD asks anyone with information to call them at 727-893-7780.