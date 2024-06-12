St. Pete leaders discussing plans for Rays stadium, Historic Gas Plant District ahead of key votes

The future of the new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays takes center stage this week, in back-to-back meetings where leaders in St. Petersburg will discuss the proposed development of the Historic Gas Plant District.

On Wednesday, Mayor Ken Welch and city council will join representatives from the Rays for a Committee of the Whole meeting.

Together, they're expected to go over agreements that would enforce how a new baseball stadium would be built, paid for and operated.

PREVIOUS: St. Pete council feels ‘pressure’ on tight timeline, not enough meetings planned on Rays stadium agreement

We don't know what the stadium is going to be named as of right now, but we recently got the most detailed look yet at what a new Rays ballpark, located in the heart of the Historic Gas Plant District, would offer fans.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Courtesy: Populous

Last month, the team released new renderings that showed 30,000 seats and better views both inside and outside the ballpark through porches and glass windows, plus features like higher, clear-glass roof, a new touch tank, open concourses, and much more.

The stadium's front porch would then open to a main plaza acting as a community gathering space for bars, restaurants, office space, and apartments.

The venue is not only promised to be an exciting experience for baseball, but also other concerts and entertainment.

RELATED: Group calls Rays stadium deal 'horrible,' prompting response from St. Pete mayor

On Wednesday, counselors will have the opportunity to offer feedback on the plans.

Several have already expressed concern over affordable housing and whether the plan forces the developers to finish the job.

Meanwhile, community groups like "No Home Run" have also expressed opposition over what this would do to taxpayers.

ALSO: Tropicana Field ranked as 2nd worst ballpark in MLB: USA Today

"We are hearing that the Rays Hines Group has heard the concerns from City Council, and I'm looking forward to getting that next briefing to see how things are moving along. But I'm feeling optimistic right now," said St. Pete City Counselor Gina Driscoll.

The city would contribute $287.5 million toward the $1.3 billion stadium. That amount doesn’t include the city’s contributions toward the surrounding Historic Gas Plant District, which would include residences, offices and entertainment space.

The city would then kick in another $142 million for roads and sewers, and sell about 65 acres of public land for $105 million, well below the appraised value.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The group "No Home Run" pointed out that their most recent poll found 86 percent want the city to get an updated appraisal of the land, and 79 percent say the Rays should pay the city rent for the stadium.

On Thursday, June 13, counselors are expected to make their first round of votes before a final vote is expected on July 11. In the end, five votes are needed from eight council members. A tie means no deal.