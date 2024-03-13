Tropicana Field ranked as 2nd worst ballpark in MLB: USA Today

USA TODAY ranked the 30 MLB stadiums from best to worst, and the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field clocked in as one of the worst.

Eight baseball reporters and editors from the USA TODAY Network ranked current stadiums and used the aggregate score for their rankings.

READ: Rays announce plans for new $1.3 billion stadium in St. Petersburg: 'Our Rays are here to stay'

"The two most important things you can say about The Trop: at least the team has made an effort to make this sterile environment inviting; a solid plan may be in place to replace it," the publication wrote.

The one stadium to rank worse than the Trop was the Oakland Coliseum, belonging to the A's. They - just like the Rays have a plan in place for a new stadium.

The Rays still hope to move to a new ballpark in the Gas Plant District after the lease on Tropicana Field is up in 2027.