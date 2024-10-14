St. Pete lifts boil water notice put in place during Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The City of St. Petersburg has lifted a precautionary boil water notice that went into effect during Hurricane Milton.

The alert was put in place after water main breaks caused by the storm led to a drop in water pressure.

While water has been deemed safe for all usage again, the Florida Department of Health suggests running each tap for at least five minutes – along with flushing equipment like drinking fountains and ice makers – to ensure water quality.

The City of Gulfport remains under a boil water notice as of Monday morning.

