St. Pete lifts boil water notice put in place during Hurricane Milton
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The City of St. Petersburg has lifted a precautionary boil water notice that went into effect during Hurricane Milton.
The alert was put in place after water main breaks caused by the storm led to a drop in water pressure.
While water has been deemed safe for all usage again, the Florida Department of Health suggests running each tap for at least five minutes – along with flushing equipment like drinking fountains and ice makers – to ensure water quality.
The City of Gulfport remains under a boil water notice as of Monday morning.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter