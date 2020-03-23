St. Pete man wins $2 million from scratch-off lotto ticket

article

A St. Pete man is now a millionaire after buying a winning scratch-off lottery ticket from a Bay Area gas station.

The Florida Lottery said 45-year-old Lee Phandara bought a $10 Monopoly Jackpot scratch-off ticket from Keystone Citgo, located at 10761 49th Street North in Clearwater.

Phandara chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,430,000.

The Citgo station will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.