St. Pete mayor to make 'major announcement' on Tropicana Field's future

After years of pitching new plans and striking out, St. Pete residents may soon know the future of Tropicana Field.

Wednesday, Mayor Ken Welch will make a "major announcement," according to a news release, on the redevelopment plans for the 86 acres where Tropicana Field sits. Welch’s team also said his announcement will provide "clarity" as to whether the Tampa Bay Rays will remain in the city when their lease is up at Tropicana Field in 2027.

The team has said they are committed to remaining in the Tampa Bay region – but there’s currently a proposal for them to relocate to Ybor City.

In terms of the redevelopment plans, Welch will announce his decision between Miami-based Midtown Development and Sugar Hill developers.

MORE: Proposed Ybor City site may no longer work for Tampa Bay Rays stadium: report

Midtown pitched 6,000-8,000 residential units with 1,000 of them being for workforce families, along with new office space, a hotel, retail, a larger booker creek, and areas for artists.

The Midtown team is what former Mayor Rick Kriseman picked over developer Sugar Hill, which is similar but also includes a massive convention center.

When Welch took office in January said he wanted six months to reexamine both options.

PREVIOUS: ‘We just need to get moving on this’: Tampa mayor says it’s time for the Rays to make a stadium decision

Both developers include solutions to St. Pete’s housing crisis with thousands of workforce units. They are both equitable and honor the mostly African-American neighborhoods that were demolished decades ago to make way for the current stadium.

Welch will make the announcement at 10 a.m. at the Trop site.