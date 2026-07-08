St. Pete museum plans new discovery center for older kids

The Brief Great Explorations Children's Museum is asking families, educators and community members to help shape a planned discovery center in St. Petersburg. The museum will host a series of free community forums beginning Wednesday. Museum leaders say the new center would expand hands-on learning opportunities for older children and teens.



Great Explorations Children's Museum is inviting the Bay Area community to help shape the future of a planned discovery center designed to expand hands-on learning opportunities for older children and teens.

St. Pete museum expansion

What we know:

Beginning Wednesday, the museum will host a series of community forums where attendees can preview the vision for the discovery center and share ideas that could help guide the project's exhibits, educational programming and overall visitor experience.

Great Explorations says the proposed discovery center would build on the museum's mission by creating a space where older children and teens can explore science, technology and engineering through interactive experiences.

Plans include opportunities for visitors to:

Experiment with chemistry

Build robots

Explore space

Create with 3D printers

Take on engineering challenges

Participate in hands-on science activities

Who can participate?

What you can do:

Museum leaders say everyone is welcome to attend, including parents, grandparents, educators, students, business leaders and other community members. Registration is encouraged but not required.

The forums will be held at Bay Point Middle School, located at 5800 22nd St. S. in St. Petersburg, on the following dates:

Wednesday, July 8: 8-9 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15: 4-5 p.m. (Youth Community Forum)

Thursday, July 16: 8-9 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22: 8-9 a.m.

Bay Area community education history

The backstory:

Great Explorations Children's Museum has served Bay Area families since 1987. The museum, located at 1925 4th St. N. in St. Pete, is designed for children 10 and younger and features hands-on exhibits focused on creativity, play and exploration.

The nonprofit organization also operates a nationally recognized preschool and offers educational outreach programs throughout the community.