St. Pete officers pay it forward by buying toys for 200 kids in time for Christmas

Police officers in St. Petersburg traded their patrol cars for shopping carts Tuesday morning.

For the third year, the department will deliver toys and holiday gifts to kids through three main divisions: Victims’ Advocacy, Parks and Recreation, and the Police Athletic League.

The police department organizes the holiday shopping through their “Park, Walk, and Joy” initiative, a community policing program.

Thanks to dozens of volunteers, and generous donors St. Pete Police are will deliver individual presents to 200 local children.