St. Pete PD: Driver involved in 2021 deadly hit-and-run arrested

St. Petersburg police say the driver who fled from a deadly crash in October has now been arrested.

Police arrested 31-year-old Danzel Rashard Hammonds on Wednesday. He has since bonded out of Pinellas County Jail.

The crash occurred on the night of Oct. 3, 2021. Investigators said 58-year-old Hollis Heatherly was in a crosswalk at the intersection of 1st Avenue North and 16th Street North around 9:30 p.m. when the driver of a black vehicle hit and killed him.

Police said the driver, Hammonds, did not stop and sped away. After the deadly hit-and-run, police said "several identifiable parts from the damaged vehicle were left at the scene."

They said those vehicle parts were used to determine a make and model, and they were able to track down a Scion FR-S registered to Hammonds.

He faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and tampering with evidence.