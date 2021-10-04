Police looking for driver who killed St. Pete pedestrian

St. Pete police are hoping you can help them find the driver who killed a pedestrian Sunday night, then kept going.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. The victim, Hollis Heatherley, was in the crosswalk, walking across 1st Avenue North at 16th Street North, when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

Heatherley, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle, described only as an "unknown black vehicle," should have damage as a result of the crash. They ask for anyone with information to contact them.