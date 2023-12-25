St. Pete Police Department gives away Domino's pizzas for holiday season

A local non-profit called ‘Positive Impact Worldwide’ teamed up with the St. Petersburg Police Department and Domino’s Pizza to give out more than 600 free pies to families in south St. Pete.

"It’s an opportunity to spend time with my babies here, so that’s what I’m doing, any chance I get," said Terry Jones, who waited in the long line of cars with his family.

All 650 pizzas were gone within about two hours.

"We’re spreading Christmas cheer. This is a way that we can show our community that we love them, that we care about them, and wish them a merry Christmas," said Karen Rae with Positive Impact Worldwide.

Organizers say there is a huge need in the south St. Pete area, where one in seven children go to bed hungry each night.

"The need has become so great in the last few years; the food disparity is just tremendous," said Jay Brubaker, a retired sergeant for the St. Petersburg Police Department and cofounder of Positive Impact Worldwide. "When cars now are lining up for half a mile waiting from six o’clock in the morning until a quarter to ten when we start, we know they’re desperate."

The organization says 300 cars came through, and 100 people walked up to grab a free pizza.

