St. Pete police need help identifying bank robbery suspect

St. Petersburg police are trying to track down a man who robbed a Regions Bank on Monday afternoon.

Police said the identified suspect walked into the bank, located at 3399 66th Street North, at 3:50 p.m. They said he passed a note to the teller demanding money.

Investigators said he "implied" that he was armed but didn't reveal a weapon. After, he left with an "undisclosed amount of cash," according to the police department.

The man is described as 6 feet tall with brown hair and scratches on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.