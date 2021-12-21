Expand / Collapse search

St. Pete police need help identifying bank robbery suspect

By FOX 13 news staff
St. Petersburg
St. Pete police released this surveillance image of the bank robbery suspect in hopes that someone will recognize him.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police are trying to track down a man who robbed a Regions Bank on Monday afternoon.

Police said the identified suspect walked into the bank, located at 3399 66th Street North, at 3:50 p.m. They said he passed a note to the teller demanding money.

Investigators said he "implied" that he was armed but didn't reveal a weapon. After, he left with an "undisclosed amount of cash," according to the police department.

The man is described as 6 feet tall with brown hair and scratches on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780. 