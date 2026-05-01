St. Pete police officer involved in crash with motorcycle, rider critically injured: SPPD

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A St. Petersburg police officer was involved in a crash with a motorcycle Saturday night that left the rider with life-threatening injuries, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 54th Avenue North and 16th Street North.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist was taken to Orlando Bayfront Hospital with serious injuries.

The police officer involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Orlando Bayfront Hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet said what led to the crash.