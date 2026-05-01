Bradenton police arrest man accused in hit-and-run that left woman dead in her front yard: BPD

The Brief Bradenton police arrested 40-year-old Jordan Beard after a hit-and-run crash that killed 77-year-old Vicki Noon outside her home Friday afternoon. Investigators say Noon was in her front yard when a vehicle veered off the road, hit her and fled the scene. Witnesses and security footage helped police locate the suspected gold sedan nearby, and Beard now faces a charge of leaving the scene of a deadly crash.



Bradenton police arrested a man accused of leaving the scene after a crash that left a 77-year-old woman dead in front of her home Friday afternoon.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, officers responded around 1 p.m. to reports of a hit-and-run crash in the 5600 block of 11th Avenue West.

Woman killed in her own yard

When officers arrived, they found Vicki Noon dead at the scene, BPD said.

Investigators say Noon was in the yard of her home when a vehicle veered off the road and hit her.

Witnesses told police they saw a gold sedan fleeing the area immediately after the crash.

Dig deeper:

Officers searched the neighborhood for security camera footage and were able to obtain an image of the suspect vehicle, according to police.

A Bradenton police sergeant searching nearby streets found the suspected gold sedan at a home in the 7200 block of 13th Avenue West, which police say is within walking distance of the crash scene.

Police identified the driver as Jordan Beard, 40, who was at the home when officers arrived and cooperated with detectives.

Beard faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death.

Police say additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

What's next:

Beard was taken to the Manatee County Jail. His mug shot is expected to be released at a later time.