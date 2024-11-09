Suspect shot by Pinellas County deputies after charging at them with semi-automatic handgun, officials say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Pinellas County deputies shot an armed man who charged at them on Friday night, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force was activated to investigate the shooting.

Officials say deputies responded to a domestic incident at 2501 47th Avenue North around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, deputies say a 37-year-old woman met them outside with her teenage boy and girl.

According to the teen girl, her mother's domestic partner, Jeremy Lyle Reed, 42, had pointed a gun at her inside the home.

Police say that the teen girl told deputies Reed pointed the gun at her and said something to the effect of, "Are you ready to have some fun?"

According to SPPD, deputies moved the woman and her teens to a safer area north of the house and began to set a perimeter around the home to prepare to arrest Reed.

Investigators say Reed, armed with a handgun, came out of the house and ran toward the deputies and the victims.

Three deputies fired at Reed and shot him, according to officials. Officers say he was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and no one else was injured.

The police department says the deputies involved were:

Deputy Jessee Creaser, sworn 9-27-21

Deputy Dylan Schultz, sworn 7-10-23

Corporal Stuart Kellman, sworn 4-7-14

They were placed on paid administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

