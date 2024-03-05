Human trafficking bust: Teacher, coaches among 228 arrested in Polk County

Press play above to watch press conference live.

Nearly 230 people were arrested, and 13 victims were rescued during an 8-day, multi-agency, undercover human trafficking investigation in Polk County.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to give more details about ‘Operation March Sadness 2024’ during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a teacher, coaches and active military members were among those arrested.

Judd says those arrested are accused of soliciting prostitutes, offering to commit prostitution, and/or transporting prostitutes to the undercover location.

He added that 21 of the 228 arrested are in the country illegally.

READ: Violent Tampa home robbery suspect sentenced to prison while co-defendant walks free: ‘It wasn’t my fault’

During Tuesday’s press conference, Judd will be joined by detectives and representatives from local law enforcement agencies, as well as social services organizations that offer help for human trafficking victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter