St. Pete seeking public input as it upgrades infrastructure plan to address flooding
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - City officials in St. Pete want to hear from residents as it continues to update its large-scale infrastructure plan to better address flooding issues.
St. Petersburg officials plan to upgrade its aging stormwater system. However, they want to keep the threat of sea level rise in mind.
They will host several meetings that can be attended virtually.
Here’s the rundown for upcoming virtual public meetings:
Districts 1 & 8 (West St. Pete)
Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at 6 p.m.
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://zoom.us/j/91974159037
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
Webinar ID: 919 7415 9037
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ab6qRMTau
Districts 5 & 7 (South St. Pete)
Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at 6 p.m.
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://zoom.us/j/92098164300
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833
Webinar ID: 920 9816 4300
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/acghe85A9T
Districts 4 & 6 (Central St. Pete)
Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at 6 p.m.
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://zoom.us/j/97342963748
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 973 4296 3748
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aWp6ZcS0p
Districts 2 & 3 (North St. Pete)
Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 6 p.m.
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://zoom.us/j/93266555015
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 932 6655 5015
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ancEBk1TF
For more information on the Stormwater Master Plan, click here.