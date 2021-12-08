St. Pete seeking public input as it upgrades infrastructure plan to address flooding

City officials in St. Pete want to hear from residents as it continues to update its large-scale infrastructure plan to better address flooding issues.

St. Petersburg officials plan to upgrade its aging stormwater system. However, they want to keep the threat of sea level rise in mind.

They will host several meetings that can be attended virtually.

Here’s the rundown for upcoming virtual public meetings:

Districts 1 & 8 (West St. Pete)

Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/91974159037

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 919 7415 9037

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ab6qRMTau

Districts 5 & 7 (South St. Pete)

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/92098164300

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833

Webinar ID: 920 9816 4300

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/acghe85A9T

Districts 4 & 6 (Central St. Pete)

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/97342963748

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 973 4296 3748

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aWp6ZcS0p

Advertisement

Districts 2 & 3 (North St. Pete)

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/93266555015

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 932 6655 5015

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ancEBk1TF



For more information on the Stormwater Master Plan, click here.

