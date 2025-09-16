St. Pete shooting suspect accused of killing man who crashed into parked car with baby inside arrested

The Brief A man accused of firing fatal shots at a man who was driving with a baby in the car earlier this month has been arrested. The victim was found with gunshot wounds after crashing into a parked car at Robco Transmission & Auto on September 7, 2025, according to police. Jamal Black is charged with murder in the 2nd degree and four counts of violation of felony probation.



A man accused of firing fatal shots at a man who was driving with a baby in the car earlier this month in St. Petersburg has been arrested.

What we know:

Investigators say they responded shortly after 2 p.m. on September 7, after a vehicle crashed into a parked car at Robco Transmission & Auto, located at 3101 Emerson Ave. S. in St. Petersburg.

It was then discovered that the driver had suffered a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say a one-year-old girl was in the car with the victim. The child was not injured.

On September 16, police announced the arrest of Jamal Black, 20, in connection with this fatal incident.

Black is charged with murder in the 2nd degree and four counts of violation of felony probation.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Black knew the victim.