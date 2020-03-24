St. Pete students get computers to learn from home

A St. Petersburg elementary school loaned out more than 200 computers in two hours Tuesday; virtually every device they could find.

Schools are closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, but not every family has the technology to make learning from home happen.

“We actually pulled them out of classrooms,” said Kathleen Young Parker, principal at Campbell Park Elementary. “We took our iPad carts apart, our computer carts apart, to actually make them available for our families.”

Carlines formed at schools across Pinellas County, which began two days of computer distribution. Hillsborough plans to give out computers beginning Wednesday.

The devices are barcoded and numbered. Borrowers must show identification and fill out forms.

“I’m here to get the computers for the kids. I have my three grandkids here with me today,” said Catherine Austin.

Pinellas school officials are using this week to gear up.

“Teachers will actually be reaching out to make sure we connect with every single child," said Parker.

On Monday students in both Pinellas and Hillsborough will start virtual classes Monday.

“I think its kind of like the beginning of the school year where you are excited and nervous all at the same time,” said Parker. “I’m sure there will be hiccups along the way, but just like a normal classroom, you make adjustments.”

Support staff members are handing out computers while teachers learn new techniques and computer skills for virtual learning.

Pinellas is using the Microsoft Team platform along with Clever, another platform used to deliver virtual education. Hillsborough County uses Edsby and Clever. Some Hillsborough students had trouble logging on to Edsby Monday, but the problem was corrected.

