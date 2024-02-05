St. Pete teen gunshot victim involved in vehicle crash on way to hospital: Police

A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday evening after police say he was shot and involved in a vehicle crash as friends were driving him to the hospital.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, there were reports of shots fired shortly before 6 p.m. around Paris Avenue and 6th Street South.

Police say friends of a 15-year-old gunshot victim were driving him to the hospital when their vehicle crashed at 5th Ave. S. and 7th St. S.

Paramedics took the teen to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the others in the vehicle ran away, according to SPPD.

Detectives are still trying to figure out where the shooting took place and the circumstances surrounding it.