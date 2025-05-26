St. Pete trucker honored as 'Highway Angel' for heroic actions following devastating crash

The Brief A professional truck driver was recently honored with the "Highway Angel Award" for his courageous actions following a serious crash he witnessed last month. While driving through Alabama, he encountered the aftermath of a horrific accident on the interstate. A pickup truck had collided with the rear of a stopped car, forcing it under an 18-wheeler.



As holiday traffic surged over the weekend, many travelers found themselves battling congested roads. However, for one St. Petersburg trucker, the long weekend was spent on the road with a renewed sense of purpose.

Deshown Moye, a professional truck driver, was recently honored with the "Highway Angel Award" for his courageous actions following a serious crash he witnessed last month.

The backstory:

While thousands rushed to their destinations, Moye embarked on a long-haul trip to Denver, maintaining a steady pace and urging others to do the same.

"I just tell everybody, man, it's not worth it. Slow down, put those phones down, and pay attention," he advised.

He has not been able to put a crash from last month in his rearview. While driving through Alabama, he encountered the aftermath of a horrific accident on the interstate. A pickup truck had collided with the rear of a stopped car, forcing it under an 18-wheeler.

Pictured: Crash scene Deshown Moye witnessed in Alabama.

Moye's wife captured the scene from the passenger seat, highlighting the chaos and urgency of the situation.

The first thing Moye noticed was a child standing alone on the side of the highway.

"We didn't see anybody, but this child standing on the side of the highway," he recalled.

Ensuring the child's safety, Moye was directed to a woman trapped inside the crumpled car, severely injured in the collision.

Dig deeper:

"The bone was sticking out of her leg, so I knew it hurt," Moye described, detailing the severity of her injuries.

Without hesitation, he applied pressure to her wounds and held her hand, offering comfort and reassurance.

Pictured: Deshown Moye.

"The best thing for me to do was to grab her hand. She reached out for me, saying, 'Baby, stay with me, stay, stay. Please, please, please. I'm scared.' I was like, ‘Sweetie, okay, I'm not going nowhere. I'm going to stay right here until the EMS get here,’" Moye recounted.

Realizing her seatbelt was restricting her breathing, Moye acted swiftly. "I grabbed the seatbelt at the bottom over here in the corner and I cut it. As soon as I cut, you could see her chest, like the airflow just started going," he explained.

Big picture view:

Moye's selfless actions did not go unnoticed. The Truckload Carriers Association awarded him the "Highway Angel Award," recognizing his bravery and compassion.

"She was like, 'Thank you so much. You were a God-sent angel.' I was just like, I was right here at the right time, sweetheart. That's all I got," Moye humbly shared.

Why you should care:

The accident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of distracted driving. With no skid marks on the highway, it is believed the pickup driver, traveling at 80 miles per hour, never braked before hitting the stopped traffic.

As summer travel continues, Moye's story underscores the importance of arriving alive. This Highway Angel's message is clear: The journey's true purpose is reaching your destination safely.

