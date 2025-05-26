St. Pete to resume late water bill fee collection. Here's what to know

The Brief The City of St. Petersburg will resume normal water bill collection on June 1. City leaders faced thousands of complaints over high water bills following last year's hurricanes. The city has taken steps to adjust many accounts in recent months.



Months after the City of St. Petersburg suspended some fees when residents reported skyrocketing water bills following last year's hurricanes, normal billing is set to resume on June 1.

High water bill complaints

The backstory:

In the months following the devastating 2024 hurricanes, St. Pete leaders received many complaints from homeowners who said they faced extremely high water bills – some totaling thousands of dollars.

Homeowners told FOX 13 they got shutoff notices, with one saying the city threatened to send her $11,000 bill to collections.

An attorney even filed two lawsuits against the city in February – and while the city didn't give a clear explanation for all the abnormal bills, leaders took steps including stopping shutoffs and suspending late fees.

PREVIOUS: 2 lawsuits filed over St. Petersburg’s high water bills, city provides relief to homeowners

By the numbers:

According to the Tampa Bay Times, city officials adjusted thousands of water bills:

6,172 bills adjusted due to a leak on private property

5,236 bills adjusted due to overread water meters

772 bills adjusted due to issues on the city's end

50 bills adjusted after flooding found

12 bills adjusted due to mechanical meter issues

What you can do:

Extensions are available for residents who need them. For more information, click here.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Mariah Harrison, with additional details from previous FOX 13 News reports.

