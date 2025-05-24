St. Pete Police receive grant money to create youth program aimed at reducing teen gun violence

The Brief A St. Pete Police youth program aimed at reducing teen gun violence received a $35,000 grant. The Saturday sessions include group discussions, offering teens a safe space where teens can talk about their strengths and their struggles. It's an effort by St. Pete Police to improve relationships between teens and law enforcement and provide guidance and opportunities for them.



Every Saturday, once a month, teenagers meet at the community center at the Jordan Park apartments in St. Pete to better their lives.

"Before I even joined, I had a lot of ego. I mean a lot, like I ain't need nobody help. I can do this all on my own and until my grandma introduced me to it, I just stopped and have more confidence in myself and have confidence in other people," high school senior and Youth Champions member Cabretti Wheeler Jr. said.

Wheeler is one of the few dozen teens part of the Youth Champions program. It's an effort by St. Pete Police to improve relationships between teens and law enforcement and provide guidance and opportunities to them in South St. Pete.

What they're saying:

"It's a huge advantage to have this interaction be some of our first interactions with these kids rather than being on the scene of a crime or something like that. Definitely makes a difference down the line rather than them not knowing us and being afraid of us," St. Pete Police Officer Keith Dunigan said.

The Saturday sessions include group discussions, offering teens a safe space where teens can talk about their strengths and their struggles.

"One of the things that is so necessary for young people is for them to understand and learn how to control their anger, self-management, self regulation. The greatest computer in the world we teach young people is right here, right in between your ears, that anger is not a bad emotion, but you have to learn how and manage it. Control it," Mindful Movement Florida Founder Clayton Sizemore said.

Mindful Movement Florida is one of the organizations that has partnered with St. Pete Police to make the Youth Champions program possible thanks to a $35,000 grant the department received from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

