Florida Orchestra timpanist retires after nearly 4 decades, joined by son in final performance

The Florida Orchestra’s Masterworks series draws to a powerful conclusion this weekend at the Mahaffey Theater, as the ensemble performs Mahler’s Symphony No. 3.

"This is truly one of those once-in-a-lifetime symphonies," said Music Director Michael Francis, calling Mahler’s Third Symphony "an epic journey."

But for one longtime musician, the concert means more than just the end of a season—it marks the end of an era.

A Florida Orchestra Timpanist is retiring after four decades, as he is joined by his son for his final performance.

Principal timpanist John Bannon is retiring after nearly 40 years with the orchestra. In an emotional sendoff, Bannon will perform his final concerts with a very special colleague at his side—his son, Kelsey, also a professional timpanist, will join him on stage.

For John, the moment is both surreal and deeply meaningful.

What they're saying:

"The various things that might go through my mind as I’m coming to my last performances in the orchestra will probably go through my mind after I’m finished," he reflected.

Bannon joined the orchestra in 1988 after serving as timpanist in several orchestras all over North America. In addition to his role at the TFO, he teaches at St. Petersburg College and Hillsborough Community College.

He says he often learns more from his students than they do from him. Quoting the old adage, Bannon added: "Poor, indeed, is the pupil who does not exceed their master. We have to let them take over from us… and take us places we didn’t think of."

Kelsey acknowledged the emotional weight of the occasion. "It’s weird for him to be retiring," he said, "but I know that he’s earned it. He’s dedicated more than half of his life to this orchestra." Kelsey grew up backstage at the Mahaffey, Straz, and Ruth Eckerd.

The musicians in The Florida Orchestra’s percussion section have been performing together consistently for 30 years, one of the longest that can be found in the country.

The Florida Orchestra

Francis called Bannon’s lifelong enthusiasm for music inspiring. "He never lost his love of music. You see that enthusiasm every single time he comes to it."

Francis praised Bannon not only for his musicianship but for his impact behind the scenes. "John is a true character and a wonderful musician," Francis said. "For John to retire leaves us a huge hole."

Bannon says he looks forward to having more time off and will continue to teach music during his retirement.

As the orchestra prepares to take the stage tonight and again tomorrow, Francis summed up the sentiment: "There’ll be a tear shed from all of us as we say goodbye to John, but I can’t think of a better way to end a symphonic career."

What you can do:

The Florida Orchestra, the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay, and the Lumina Youth Choir perform Mahler’s Symphony No. 3 on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg.

Tickets are available on the Florida Orchestra website.

