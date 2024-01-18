St. Pete walking tour reveals hidden gem

Embark on an immersive cultural journey through 1,000 years of Florida history with the Jungle Prada Tour, a unique experience set on the privately-owned Anderson property, also known as Sacred Lands, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Led by historians, this walking tour unveils the secrets of this hidden gem, featuring one of the best-preserved American Indian mounds in the state.

The Tocobaga Village, nestled within Jungle Prada for six centuries, serves as a reminder of human settlement around Tampa Bay and the Southeastern United States.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The Anderson family’s dedicated stewardship over 80 years has preserved the village plaza and a 900-foot-long midden, making this Mississippian cultural site a captivating space to explore.

"My grandfather bought this land and said things like, ‘Nobody owns history, and it belongs to everybody.’ He considered himself to be a caretaker, and that was his mission — to preserve this history for future generations," says David Anderson, tour guide at Sacred Lands.

OTHER NEWS: 'Take Care of Maya' trial: Judge lessens damages for Kowalski family, rejects new trial in case

This journey extends to April 1528 when the one-eyed Spanish conquistador Pánfilo de Narváez landed at or near the Jungle Prada Site.

The tour narrates the tale of the expedition, where only four survivors, led by Alvar Nunez Cabeza de Vaca, completed an 8-year journey from Florida to the Pacific.

As you traverse the grounds, the tour also unveils the vibrant history of the Roaring Twenties, with developer Walter P. Fuller’s Mediterranean-style mall, "Jungle Prado," housing the infamous speakeasy "The Gangplank" during Prohibition.

Amidst this historical backdrop, colorful peacocks, residents since the 1950s, freely roam the private seaside garden along Boca Ciega Bay, adding a touch of natural splendor to this captivating journey through time.