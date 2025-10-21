St. Pete will soon accept proposals for developing Gas Plant District after Rays deal falls through

The Brief City leaders are inviting developers to submit proposals for how to redevelop the historic Gas Plant District. This comes after the city’s stadium and development deal with the Tampa Bay Rays and Hinz collapsed in March. The city has received unsolicited bids, and they are now asking for competing bids.



The city of St. Petersburg will soon be fielding offers for 86 acres of prime downtown real estate, and some developers have already begun courting officials with their visions for the site.

At a recent city council meeting, members discussed next steps and how to evaluate proposals. St. Pete council member Brandi Gabbard wants the city to hire a third party for an unbiased study.

"Quite frankly, anytime a developer comes to you, it is based on the yield they are going to make on the property," she said.

While the Tampa Bay Rays’ future remains uncertain, the team hasn’t fully ruled out staying in St. Petersburg. Two weeks ago, the new owners indicated all options were on the table, but St. Pete leaders aren’t waiting around.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said the city is now in a different position than it was during previous negotiations.

"This is a different time, different circumstances," Welch said. "One of the major leverage points was the development rights on the land. The city has that now."

Earlier this month, a local group of investors, Ark Ellison Horus, submitted a proposal for the Gas Plant District that includes housing, an African American history museum, an amphitheater, retail and a hotel.

That plan appears to be attractive to the city and at least, in part, prompted the city to open up the process for "competitive" proposals. In a statement, Welch said he intends to ensure any redevelopment reflects the city’s broader values:

"I intend to ensure that any redevelopment reflects the values and priorities of our entire community, honoring our history while creating pathways for inclusive progress and a thriving future for all in our city," he said.

Before the offers start pouring in, council members are weighing whether to fund an independent study to evaluate the land’s best use and true value. Gabbard emphasized that question: "What is the best use of this property? And how can we get our best return on investment?"

St. Pete council member Lisset Hanewicz added that basic city needs, such as whether parcels of land might be needed for a fire station, or other city functions, should also be evaluated.

"It’s not like Barbie’s dream house or a stadium," Hanewicz said. "But it’s the basics, we have to figure out the basics first."

The Notice for Proposals is expected to be published in mid-November. Interested developers will have 30 days to submit their plans for one of St. Pete’s most valuable – and closely watched – parcels of land.