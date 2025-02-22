St. Pete woman arrested for DUI manslaughter after hit-and-run Friday night: SPPD

The Brief A St. Pete woman has been arrested for DUI manslaughter after she hit and killed a man on Friday night, according to the St. Pete Police Department. The victim, 32-year-old Tevin Griffin, was allegedly walking across Dr. MLK Jr. St. S in an unmarked crosswalk, according to SPPD. The suspect, 29-year-old Kimberly Barham, was driving a silver Land Rover SUV around 9:45 p.m. when she hit Griffin.



A St. Pete woman has been arrested for DUI manslaughter after police say she struck and killed a man who was walking on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street S. on Friday night.

The victim, 32-year-old Tevin Griffin, was allegedly walking across Dr. MLK Jr. St. S in an unmarked crosswalk, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The suspect, 29-year-old Kimberly Barham, was driving a silver Land Rover SUV around 9:45 p.m. when she hit Griffin.

Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department.

SPPD says she drove away, and they found her at her home about an hour later.

Griffin was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, but later died from his injuries.

What's next:

Barham has been charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Pete Police Department.

