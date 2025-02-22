St. Pete woman arrested for DUI manslaughter after hit-and-run Friday night: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - A St. Pete woman has been arrested for DUI manslaughter after police say she struck and killed a man who was walking on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street S. on Friday night.
The victim, 32-year-old Tevin Griffin, was allegedly walking across Dr. MLK Jr. St. S in an unmarked crosswalk, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
The suspect, 29-year-old Kimberly Barham, was driving a silver Land Rover SUV around 9:45 p.m. when she hit Griffin.
SPPD says she drove away, and they found her at her home about an hour later.
Griffin was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, but later died from his injuries.
Barham has been charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash.
