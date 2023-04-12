Expand / Collapse search

St. Pete woman charged with murdering sister

By FOX 13 News Staff
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg have arrested a woman they say killed her sister in a home the pair shared. 

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers went to a home at 675 Newton Avenue South shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a deceased woman. 

Police identified the dead woman as 54-year-old Sherry Lynn Howard and charged her sister Charee Howard, 39, with second-degree murder.

Police say the sisters lived together and nobody else was home at the time. 

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police are still investigating.  