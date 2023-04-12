St. Pete woman charged with murdering sister
article
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg have arrested a woman they say killed her sister in a home the pair shared.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers went to a home at 675 Newton Avenue South shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a deceased woman.
Police identified the dead woman as 54-year-old Sherry Lynn Howard and charged her sister Charee Howard, 39, with second-degree murder.
Police say the sisters lived together and nobody else was home at the time.
Aerial view of home where police say a woman killed her sister.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Police are still investigating.