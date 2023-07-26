St. Pete woman presumed dead after yacht fire in Florida Keys: Investigators

article

A St. Petersburg woman is presumed dead after a fire destroyed a 70-foot yacht on Stock Island in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they had been searching for 51-year-old Linda Vella, who is from St. Pete. Officials also said Vella's husband and son, Michael Robson and Anthony Vella, were flown to a Miami hospital after the fire.

Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Another family that was also onboard the yacht was able to escape uninjured, Monroe County deputies said.

MCSO said the fire sparked at around 12:10 a.m. at a marina on Shrimp Road and destroyed the 70-foot Viking yacht. The boat was fully engulfed in flames when Monroe County Fire Rescue crews arrived.

Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Fire officials said they battled the blaze for three hours.

The fire is currently under investigation by the state Fire Marshal's Office along with MCSO's Major Crimes detectives, officials said.