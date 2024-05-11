Deadly shooting in Hillsborough County under investigation: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man was shot and killed in Lithia on Friday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say HCSO deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 5500 block of Kinglethill Drive at 9:41 p.m.

According to authorities, deputies say the man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with a gunshot wound.

Detectives say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is a threat to the community. According to officials, they are waiting until the victim's family is notified before releasing his information.

The investigation is active, according to the sheriff's office.

