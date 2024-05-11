Man arrested in Wesley Chapel after shooting partner, hiding in food pantry: Sheriff

A woman was shot by her longtime partner at a Wesley Chapel home on Friday night after the two got into an argument, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the Marquette Ave. area of Wesley Chapel.

"This is a horrific situation. This family, these adult children, everybody involved, you know, I can just imagine it was a normal Friday evening in their house and then just escalated with the domestic violence," shared Sheriff Chris Nocco during a press conference.

According to the sheriff, the couple's adult son and the woman's adult daughter were home when the incident happened.

Authorities say the children told them that the man and woman went into the bedroom as they continued an argument. At some point, investigators say the daughter heard gunshots.

Officials say the woman came out of the room while bleeding and screaming to call the police. As the daughter called law enforcement, she heard two more gunshots come from the room, according to investigators.

According to officials, deputies found the injured woman when they arrived at the home. Authorities say she was removed from the house and deputies immediately tried to save her life until they were able to get her medical care.

"She [the daughter] had actually looked inside the room at one point, and she believed she had seen the adult male laying on the bed. Deputies kept trying to call into the house to have him come outside," said Nocco.

According to deputies, it took several hours of attempting to negotiate with the suspect before they went inside the home and found him inside a food pantry.

"He would not peacefully exit. We had one of our SWAT K-9 units in there. The SWAT K-9 took lead, were able to pull him out of there and get him into custody," explained Nocco.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment for what appeared to be self-inflicted gunshot injuries, according to officials.

The sheriff's office says the suspect and victim have not been identified because they are still trying to contact family members. However, officials say the man is facing a charge of attempted homicide.

The woman is currently stable but in critical condition, according to deputies.

