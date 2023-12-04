St. Pete detectives search for person of interest in $18k antique theft

Detectives with the St. Petersburg Police Department are searching for a person of interest who may know the man accused of stealing items from an antique store.

According to SPPD, on November 11, a man hid inside Andrea and Friends Antique Mall, on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North, until it closed, and once it did, he crawled through the business and took several valuable items.

Police said those items included sterling silver serving pieces and vintage fountain pens with an estimated value of about $18,000.

St. Pete Police are searching for this person of interest in connection to an antique theft (Photo Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department)

The person of interest police are now searching for is an Asian man, who was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, gray pants, and gray shoes. He arrived in a maroon Honda Accord.

SPPD initially described the antique thief as an older white man, about 6 feet tall, with a heavy build, bow-legged, and walking with a distinct waddle. Detectives said he may be involved in other local burglaries.

Photos show the man accused of stealing from a antique store in St. Pete.

They are asking anyone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of either men to contact SPPD Detective O. Sicairos at 727-893-7780.