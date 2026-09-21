Westbound I-4 to close overnight at Downtown Tampa Interchange: Here's what to know

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The Brief Westbound Interstate 4 will close overnight through the Downtown Tampa Interchange on Monday for maintenance work. The full closure runs from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, affecting all westbound travel heading toward I-275. State officials posted an official detour directing drivers along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Tampa Street.



All westbound lanes of Interstate 4 will be closed overnight through the Downtown Tampa Interchange Monday as crews perform maintenance work, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Downtown Tampa Interchange I-4 overnight closure

The backstory:

The closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, weather permitting.

This will affect westbound I-4 travel through the I-4/I-275 interchange.

Westbound I-4 detour

What you can do:

Drivers traveling westbound on I-4 will be required to take the northbound I-275 entrance ramp and continue toward Exit 46B.

Motorists should then:

Turn left onto State Road 574, also known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Turn left onto Tampa Street.

Continue south on Tampa Street.

Re-enter the interstate using the southbound I-275 entrance ramp.

FDOT said message boards and signage will be in place to help drivers navigate the detour.

The temporary closure is part of the Downtown Tampa Interchange Safety and Operational Improvements project, according to FDOT.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone and remain alert for pedestrians and construction workers.