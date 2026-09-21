Sarasota County stabbing leaves man hospitalized; 19-year-old arrested: SCSO

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The Brief A 19-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge after Sarasota County deputies said he stabbed a man with a kitchen knife following an argument over disrespecting a girlfriend. Sarasota County deputies used pepper ball munitions and a K-9 to arrest Yordi Lopez Fuentes at a Sarasota Springs home on Lahaina Drive after he refused to come outside. The victim suffered heavy blood loss and was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery, according to the sheriff's office.



A 19-year-old man is accused of stabbing a man with a kitchen knife after an argument at a Sarasota Springs home Saturday night, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Sarasota County stabbing arrest

What we know:

Deputies were dispatched to a reported stabbing shortly after 11 p.m. at a home in the 5100 block of Lahaina Drive, SCSO said.

When deputies arrived, they found a Hispanic man in front of the residence with stab wounds and significant blood loss.

The victim lost consciousness while deputies were assessing him, and CPR was initiated, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery.

The SCSO affidavit says the victim was stabbed in his left arm and had several bruises consistent with being hit by a belt.

The victim had not regained consciousness when the affidavit was completed, but he is expected to survive, according to deputies.

Deputies say argument led to stabbing

The backstory:

According to a witness statement, Yordi Lopez Fuentes, 19, and the victim got into an argument because Lopez Fuentes was being disrespectful towards his girlfriend.

The witness told deputies the two men removed their belts and began hitting each other with them.

The witness said Lopez Fuentes then became angry and began searching through kitchen drawers. The victim asked what he was doing, according to the affidavit.

As the witness walked toward a bedroom, she heard Lopez Fuentes say he was going to kill the victim, the affidavit states. She then heard the victim tell her to call police. When she turned around, she saw the victim bleeding heavily and Lopez Fuentes holding a knife, according to the affidavit.

The victim and witness fled the residence, and the witness called law enforcement.

Pepper balls and K-9 apprehension

Dig deeper:

Deputies said Lopez Fuentes refused commands to exit the home.

Deputies used less-lethal pepper ball munitions and a K-9 unit to apprehend him, according to the sheriff's office.

Lopez Fuentes suffered several bruises that deputies said were consistent with being hit by a belt. He was treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained during the K-9 apprehension before being taken to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office headquarters.

Lopez Fuentes was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing, according to the sheriff's office and a probable cause affidavit. He is being held at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility on an ICE detainer.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office said his identity has not yet been confirmed with an official government identification document from Guatemala or the United States. His arrest record lists his citizenship as Guatemala.