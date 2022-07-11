St. Petersburg club has been training dogs for over 25 years

The Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg has been actively training pups for over 25 years. They are an all volunteer organization whose purpose is to share their knowledge and experience to help the community train their dogs.

The highly active dog club trains them for agility and obedience. They also train for flyball and have classes specifically meant for puppies.

"In order for dogs to do these advanced agility courses, we have to start with them as puppies in basic obedience class," said Lithia Castillo with the Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg. "Once they have gone through basic obedience then they can start with our intro into agility."

They said there are definitely certain breeds in agility that will excel, but they have all types of breeds, including poodles, border collies, bulldogs, mixed breeds and boxers.

"It's really amazing to see a dog at first that's not listening to the owner, but when you bring it into agility they build a team with each other," Castillo explained. "And it's like you guys are synchronized swimming, just the two of you working together."

Owners are trained first, so they are equipped with the knowledge needed to help their dogs.

For more information on classes and events, visit dtcsp.org.