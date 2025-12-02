St. Petersburg community faces further delays in grocery store development at Tangerine Plaza

The Brief South St. Pete's ‘Duces’ neighborhood has been without a grocery store in Tangerine Plaza since 2017. Developers that were selected in 2020 are seeking an additional year extension for the mixed-use project. The city rep for the area feels it's time to look at other partners for the space.



Residents of South St. Petersburg, who have long been living in a food desert, may have to wait even longer for a promised grocery store at Tangerine Plaza.

The developers of the mixed-use property are requesting an additional year and more funding, a move that has sparked frustration among city leaders and community members.

The backstory:

The Sugar Hill Group, selected in 2020 to transform the blighted Tangerine Plaza into a mixed-use development, is seeking a $22.3 million public funding boost and an extension of their project timeline. The development plan includes affordable housing with at least 115 units, retail spaces and a grocery store.

However, the initial 18-month extension granted in July 2024 is set to expire in January, prompting the developers to request more time.

What they're saying:

St. Pete City Councilman Corey Givens Jr., who represents the neighborhood, expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing delays.

"Enough is enough," Givens stated, emphasizing the community's prolonged wait for access to healthy, nutritious food. The last grocery store in the area closed in 2017, leaving residents reliant on corner stores for their dietary needs.

Givens voiced concerns about the impact of the delays on the community's quality of life.

"Unfortunately, they've been eating off of a corner store diet. We gotta think about what that does to someone's quality of life and their outlook on life," he said.

The other side:

The Sugar Hill Group attributes the extension request to delays in site plan approval, which they claim are beyond the control of any party involved. Despite the city administration's recommendation to grant the extension, Givens believes it's time to explore other options.

"There are folks who had the financing in place. And I certainly think it's worth giving other folks an opportunity to submit a quality proposal," he suggested.

What's next:

The decision on whether to approve the extension will be discussed at the upcoming city council meeting next Thursday. The mayor's office has indicated that if the extension is not approved, they will evaluate alternative paths for the site.