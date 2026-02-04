St. Petersburg dedicates new firefighter’s memorial along downtown waterfront

The Brief St. Petersburg dedicated a new firefighter’s memorial Wednesday morning at Demens Landing Park. City leaders, firefighters and families gathered to honor those who served and those who died in the line of duty. The memorial now stands as a permanent place of remembrance along the waterfront.



City leaders, firefighters and community members gathered Wednesday morning at Demens Landing Park.

What we know:

The ceremony took place at Demens Landing Park and honored the courage, sacrifice and service of firefighters who have served the city. Current and retired firefighters attended alongside families and local officials, overlooking Tampa Bay as the memorial was formally dedicated.

Mayor Ken Welch, Fire Chief Jim Watts and City Council Chair Gina Driscoll Hanewicz were among those in attendance.

READ MORE: Hillsborough County taps telehealth to tackle non-emergency 911 calls

Local perspective:

According to the city, the memorial was created as a lasting tribute to firefighters, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. City leaders say the site is meant to be a place of reflection for both the fire service and the community it protects.

The memorial’s waterfront location was chosen to make it visible and accessible to residents and visitors year-round. According to the nonprofit Heroes of the St. Pete Police and Fire Rescue, there have been 15 police officers and 4 firefighters lost in the line of duty from the St. Pete Police and Fire Rescue forces.

Why you should care:

Firefighters face life-threatening risks while protecting the community, often without public recognition of that sacrifice. City leaders say the memorial ensures those firefighters, past and present, are permanently honored and remembered.

Officials also emphasized the memorial’s role as a place for families, coworkers and the public to pause and reflect on the service behind the uniform.

READ MORE: The race to reshape St. Pete: Nine visions compete for Historic Gas Plant District

What's next:

City leaders encourage residents to visit the memorial at Demens Landing Park and view it as a space for remembrance and appreciation of St. Petersburg firefighters.