Hillsborough High School teacher fired after being accused of soliciting a minor for sexual activity

A now-former Hillsborough County teacher is accused of soliciting a minor for sexual activity.

Stephen Fabic, 40, was arrested on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to a criminal report affidavit, Fabic was arrested during a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office operation.

Court documents show that Fabic allegedly connected with an undercover investigator on a dating app who he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

According to an arrest affidavit, Fabic sent a number of sexually explicit texts to the 'teen' last week, wanting to engage in sexual activity with him.

Detectives say Fabic showed up to a location on Monday with the understanding that he would be meeting up with the teen. He was then taken into custody.

Fabic made a first appearance on a video conference on Tuesday.

"I'd like to note that there's a little bit of a distance between some of the messaging that occurred and the actual date of arrest, so it's unknown what exactly happened the day of, or what the meeting was going to be, so I ask the court to take that into consideration when setting bond," Fabic's attorney Daniel Fischetti said.

The state said Fabic has no prior criminal history.

A judge set Fabic's total bond at $40,000. He also ordered him to have no contact with minors and no electronic devices that can access the internet.

Fabic is facing charges for attempting to engage in lewd or lascivious battery, use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts, traveling to meet a minor after using computer services/devices to solicit certain illegal acts and harmful explicit communication to a minor.

According to the school's website, Fabic was a math teacher at Hillsborough High School.

On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School District said Fabic was immediately terminated. School officials say he had been employed since September.